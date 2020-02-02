Lamar Jackson unanimously voted for the NFL MVP, while Troy Polamalu led the 2020 Hall of Fame class

Lamar Jackson has another major award in his collection.

At the age of 23, the quarterback was unanimously named NFL MVP by Baltimore Ravens, making him the second youngest person to receive the award.

Jackson is only the second MVP that has ever been passed unanimously. Tom Brady was the other in 2010.

These and other awards – including the announcement of Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James, Isaac Bruce, Steve Atwater, and Steve Hutchinson, who were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame – became known on Saturday during the recording of NFL Honors, a two-hour lead given. Special award ceremony at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami.

Jackson is in rare company and belongs to Patrick Mahomes (2018), Dan Marino (1984) and Walter Payton (1977) as the only MVP winners who were only 23 years old.

Only Jim Brown, who won the MVP at 21 and 22, was younger than Jackson.

Jackson told reporters that winning the MVP prize means a lot, although he admits that he hasn’t really shown it externally.

“I’m still young,” said Jackson. “I still have a lot to do. I’m not really trying to think about what I’ve just done. If I win a Super Bowl, you will probably see more emotions (from me).”

Jackson won the Heisman Trophy as a quarterback at the University of Louisville in his second NFL season. He comes from Pompano Beach, Florida – about 40 km from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the location of Super Bowl LIV.

Baltimore’s first game of the 2019 NFL season took place against the Miami Dolphins. And after Jackson set fire to Miami in a 59:10 win – five touchdowns and no interceptions and a perfect pass rating (158.3) – he had to tell his doubters who didn’t think he could make it as an NFL would quarterback.

“Not bad for running back,” he quipped.

“It feels good to get these people to eat their words,” Jackson said on Saturday.

He later said, “Don’t worry about what they say. You do. Stay focused because you want to be great.”

Waiting for the knock

Some selected NFL giants spent the day before Super Bowl LIV was seized in their hotel rooms.

There they waited to be won by Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker.

Saturday knocked for five men Polamalu, Atwater, Bruce, Hutchinson and James found out in Miami that they had been elected.

Polamalu, a first-time finalist in his first year of funding, was one of the dominant security measures of his time. He played his entire career – 2003-2014 – for the Pittsburgh Steelers, reached the Super Bowl three times and won twice.

Polamalu was selected to eight pro bowls. He was a four-time All-Pro first division and was the 2010 Defensive Player of the Associated Press of the year.

“The defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s laid the foundation for the great defense that I was a part of,” said Polamalu.

He is not only known for his game. Polamalu is known for its long hair. He still advertises, including one with Mahomes for Head & Shoulders.

James, in his sixth year of voting, was elected after four finalists.

As an offensive rookie for the 1999 NFL, James won the league championship title in his first two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He reached the Super Bowl XLIII with the Arizona Cardinals, was elected Pro Bowl four times and was All Pro three times.

On Instagram, James, the Colts’ leading rusher, wrote, “Started with gold teeth and ended with a gold jacket”.

“My thing has always been to be patient,” said James, waiting for the next day. “The job is done and it’s only a matter of time.”

Also in his sixth year of eligibility and four-time finalist was Bruce, who was part of the “Greatest Show on Turf” of St. Louis Rams and won the Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000. The Rams is the frontrunner in catch. He gets yards and most yards from Scrimmage.

“For me, my knocking experience was that I wanted Mr. Baker to wait a while; I wanted two rounds of taps – so he could feel how I’ve felt in the past few years, ”Bruce said to a reporter’s laughter at a press conference.

Hutchinson, a security guard, played for the Seattle Seahawks, the Minnesota Vikings and the Tennessee Titans. He helped protect running backs like Shaun Alexander from the Seahawks and Adrian Peterson from the Vikings. Hutchinson was part of the Seahawks team that gave Seattle its first Super Bowl in 2005.

Hutchinson, who was a finalist in the three years in which he was considered, was nominated five times for first team all-pro and elected in seven consecutive pro bowls.

He described the feeling of getting from Baker what he called “stubborn knocking”.

“Once the knock happens, it’s hard to explain,” said Hutchinson. “It’s like taking a weight vest off your shoulders right away. It’s pretty special.”

Along with James, Hutchinson is part of the 2000’s NFL all-decade team.

Of the five, it was Atwater, a 16-year-old security officer, who waited the longest to knock.

Atwater played for the Denver Broncos in 1989-1998 and for the New York Jets in 1999, winning two consecutive Super Bowls with Denver. Atwater, who was part of the 1990s NFL all-decade team, was selected in eight pro bowls and was all-pro twice. This was his third time as a finalist.

“When I heard the door knock, I knew it was time,” said Atwater.

An expanded group of 20 for the 2020 class

As was the custom, modern-day players were chosen on the eve of the Super Bowl. A vote of 80% of the committee is required to be elected. There were 15 modernist finalists.

But this year, to celebrate the 100th season of the NFL, the Hall of Fame process was significantly different.

In previous years, according to the hall’s statutes, between four and eight new members had to be chosen each year. However, the Hall of Fame Board has decided to suspend the statutes to create a larger class for 2020.

In addition to the five elected on Saturday, there are 15 others anchored in Canton, Ohio. A separate panel met in the Hall of Fame in January and selected 10 seniors (players who last played more than 25 years ago), three employees (someone other than a player or coach) and two coaches.

“We are special, man,” said Harold Carmichael, one of the elected seniors. “This is a special group.”

Here are the 15 other members who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame (* indicates that this person has passed away):

Coaches:

Bill Cowher – 1992-2006 Pittsburgh Steelers

Jimmy Johnson – 1989-1993 Dallas Cowboys, 1996-99 Miami Dolphins

Contributors:

* Steve Sabol, Administrator / President – 1964-2012 NFL Films

Paul Tagliabue, Commissioner – 1989-2006 National Football League

* George Young, Contributor / General Manager – 1968-1974 Baltimore Colts, 1975-78 Miami Dolphins, 1979-1997 New York Giants, 1998-2001 National Football League

Seniors:

Harold Carmichael, Broad Recipient – 1971-1983 Philadelphia Eagles, 1984 Dallas Cowboys

Jim Covert, offensive duel – 1983-1990 Chicago Bears

* Bobby Dillon, Security – 1952-59 Green Bay Packers

Cliff Harris, Security – 1970-79 Dallas Cowboys

Winston Hill, Offensive Device – 1963-1976 New York Jets, 1977 Los Angeles Rams

* Alex Karras, Defensive Tackle – 1958-1962, 1964-1970 Detroit Lions

Donnie Shell, Security – 1974-1987 Pittsburgh Steelers

* Duke Slater, Offensive Tackle – 1922 Milwaukee Badgers, 1922-25 Rock Island Independents, 1926-1931 Chicago Cardinals

* Mac Speedie, late – 1946-1952 Cleveland Browns (AAFC / NFL)

* Ed Sprinkle, Defensive End / Linebacker – 1944-1955 Chicago Bears

