[lamar-odom’s-daughter-hits-her-new-fiance,-sabrina-parr,-as-an-abuser:-she-claims-she-strike-him-in-the-mouth!]

Supporters have been supporting Lamar Odom since he made an formal return to the highlight whilst releasing his revealing recollections. It seemed he was acquiring his contentment permanently with Sabrina Parr, but the community is now finding out, for the 2nd time, that items are not always what they appear to be.

Lamar’s daughter went to social networks to article remarks on her father’s Instagram photo that have because been deleted.

The engaged couple celebrated Valentine’s Day collectively and shared a sweet photograph.

Destiny Odom wrote an alarming remark that claimed: “Was this right before or just after I strike you in the mouth?”

Destiny also posted on her Instagram Stories messages that said “When abusers delete their messages right before somebody can see them,quot and “Continue to keep your hands on your self. Gals can also be abusive. It is never all right to put your fingers on someone.”

This happens soon after the son of his namesake Lamar also wrote a lengthy remark about his father’s engagement announcement very last yr.

‘It is not a text concept or a cellular phone simply call to see how people today who know this male all his existence to see how we would feel or respond. I met Shawty for 4 months and I have already twisted you. Family members and buddies no for a longer period approve the woman at residence, but she presently set your ass in a sunken area. It can be a disgrace that the family members finds out on social media, but which is how daily life has been all the time as the son of an Odom. “

Lamar Jr apologized shortly soon after saying: ‘Last night I was excited to see that my father acquired engaged through social networks. He was hurt and caught off guard. At the stop of the day, I am a teen who is turning out to be a young person. I have to be accountable for what I publish, I have practically nothing but like for my father and I want the finest for him. “

Factors are clearly untidy in the Odom clan and, with any luck ,, they can remedy points in personal.



