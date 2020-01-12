LaMarcus Aldridge takes three serious

Loading...

In addition to being recognized as the largest active coach in the NBA, Gregg Popovich is also his most stubbornly proud dinosaur.

Although some great 3-point shooters played for the San Antonio coach, he generally shunned the value of the downtown shot, at least so far. The Spurs have stepped up their deep game and are in fourth place with Detroit in the NBA in 3-point percentage (.372), although their volume (a league-low 27.4 attempted three per game) remains far behind the competition standard.

But as a sign of how many things can change, Popovich has another dinosaur – Mr. Mid-range itself, LaMarcus Aldridge – that goes out for deeper photography.

Prior to the season, Aldridge had posted an image of himself and teammate DeMar DeRozan on Instagram with the inscription ‘No 3s Midrange Monsters’.

That is now only true. Aldridge tried five 3-pointers against the Celtics last week (he made only one), and will shoot .443 this season with career heights in attempts (2.3) and brands (1.0).

“I think he’s finally buying,” said Popovich. “It is the world we live in and we are not really shaped for that. So we tried to figure it out with the staff we had. We are a little different for everyone for different reasons.

“When people have played in the league for 10 or 12 years, it’s hard to change someone from one day to the next,” he said. “I think he has been spectacular to take a step back and spread the floor in different sets that we have or in different situations. He has also discovered that you can beat the (expletive removed) apart on the blocks and that there won’t be many phone calls.

“So it’s actually a two-point shot, in the first place. Secondly, many of them are disputed and not great shots because you are hit and you are not called and rewarded for it. So there it is usually a loss loss. “

Talking about a change – the biggest coach of his generation who speaks 3-point at the expense of post-play.

Thomas thrives well

The first and perhaps only season of Isaiah Thomas in Washington has been characterized by his best game since his last time as a Celtic, and also a number of well-documented flare-ups.

He has been fined twice this season for confronting – but not touching – the stand as a fan of spitting in Philadelphia, and recently for touching a referee, although Thomas insisted it was coincidental – that he was against referee Marat Kogut was pushed.

But if there has been some turbulence, Thomas is at least back where he wanted to be as a player. The Wizards are his fourth team in three seasons, and the first situation since he was traded to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving that Thomas could not only play consistently, but also start.

That will change as soon as John Wall returns on an unknown date after a knee operation. But after playing only 12 games for Denver last season due to persistent hip problems, Thomas played in 28 for the Wizards, including 25 starts.

He bets on himself by signing a one-year contract with Washington, turning 31 next month and having an urgency to prove to his next team that he can still play at a high level. Or maybe Washington is that next team.

“First and foremost that I am healthy, I can play every day, exercise every day, not take days off,” Thomas said about what he is trying to prove. “Every chance I get, take advantage of it, just to show that I can still play at a high level. That’s all I care about. “

Although it is known that he is overly fixated on a starting role – at this stage most in the competition believe that it is time for Thomas to embrace somewhere from the bank – Thomas now gets what he wants.

“This meant a lot,” he said about starting. “I was out of the game for a while, I could just train every day. It is huge to work on my game and to get better every day. Practice. I’m just happy for a good chance – back in the starting line-up, where I feel at home, and to take advantage of every opportunity.

“I am doing well now. I do not take days off. If we have a day off, I still work in the gym. I feel as close to normal as possible. There is still rust there, I am getting better every day “

Although he has made a long detour since his Celtics days, Thomas only hopes that he is back on the right track.

“I feel that I can keep getting better. It’s just the opportunity, “he said.” The greater the chance, the better I can play. I’m just focused on continuing to improve. I feel good. They don’t even ask me about my hip. away. Showing that I can still play is the big thing now. “

Celtics timeline

Monday 7:30 AM vs. Chicago – The Celtics entered last night’s game against New Orleans on top of a three-game losing streak that was clearly their worst part of the season. Before they pitched against the Wizards, Spurs and Sixers in that dive, they had pretty much convincedly defeated this Bulls team on January 4. Not entirely convincing, because that race was characterized by one of their slow starts. But this time the Bulls don’t have Wendell Carter Jr., the talented young center with a high ankle sprain. It all indicates that the Celtics are pulling out of their mouths here, against an exhausted, under-performing team.

Wednesday 7 against Detroit – The Pistons are not going anywhere, and as such, Andre Drummond would be a major trading goal, with the Celtics linked to the big rebounder, if only because of their interior needs. Drummond’s limited play – his historically poor free-throw shot still requires him to be left on the couch in late-game situations – the Celtics can still hurt here. But the pistons are generally a mess. Blake Griffin last played on December 28 and due to persistent knee issues, it is unlikely that these will be available here. This should be a manageable start for the Celtics in the first half of a back-to-back that will definitely get harder the next night.

Thursday 8 in Milwaukee – The Celtics defeated the leaders of the Eastern Conference in the second week of the season. During this early play, they generally played well against the iron with similar victories at Toronto home, and the Spurs in San Antonio. The last two teams have since returned to defeat the Celtics. The Bucks get their chance for revenge here.

Saturday, 7 vs. Phoenix – Devin Booker has won an average of 29.6 points in eight games against the Celtics. Although the average is clearly increased by his 70-point performance in the garden in March 2017, he clearly likes to play against this team. … Aron Baynes, who has a career season in just about every category (scoring, rebounding, 3-point shooting) since the Celtics traded him to Phoenix for the 24th pick in the 2019 version, which became Grant Williams.