Lamb Of God releases video for new single Checkmate

Lamb of God has released the first single of their long-awaited successor in 2015, VII: Sturm Und Drang, which will be released on May 8.

After teasing the song earlier this week, the new melody Checkmate debuted today and it is the band’s first new material in five years, marking the debut studio recording of drummer Art Cruz with LOG since it was announced as the official new drummer from Virginia metallers, after the departure of founder Chris Adler last July.

Speaking of the new song, guitarist Mark Morton explains: “Checkmate brings together all the components of the Lamb of God sound that we have developed over the past two decades, but with the ambition and ferocity that comes with the start of a new chapter for our band, raised again and raised again, this is Lamb of God 2020. We have never been so enthusiastic. “

Watch the video below:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNwHjNz6My4 (/ embed)

Morton revealed last year that Lamb Of God was recording a new album with Cruz, and recently announced that the record would be released in the first half of this year.

Morton said: “2020 is going crazy – especially from Lamb Of God. We have new music soon and I really can’t be excited about it anymore.

“There is a whole new energy in the band and these are our first recordings with (new drummer) Art Cruz. He has been playing drums with us for a number of years, but these are our first songs that we have written and recorded with him.

“It’s just a sensation to see these things come to life and I couldn’t be happier with how the album ends and I’m excited that the world hears that.”

The untitled album contains 10 songs produced by Josh Wilbur (Korn, Megadeth, Gojira) and includes performances by Testament singer Chuck Billy and Jamey Jasta from Hatebreed.

“Just putting our name on it is a statement,” explains singer Randy Blythe. “This is LAMB OF GOD. Here and now.”

Lamb Of God will be released on May 8 through Nuclear Blast and is now available to reserve here and at Apple Music and Amazon in black, limited edition yellow or limited edition red vinyl and CD.