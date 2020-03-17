Lamb Of God share horror-loaded movie for new one Memento Mori

Lamb Of God have launched a movie for their new one Memento Mori.

It’s the opening observe from the band’s forthcoming self-titled studio album, which is ready to start on May well 8.

Frontman Randy Blythe claims: “There is a extensive amount of indisputably authentic and depressingly adverse occurrences occurring throughout the world. At this time, at the forefront of everyone’s intellect is the world wide COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a very authentic worry, and correct precautions need to have to be taken by all people in buy to secure people most at threat – the elderly, infirm, and immunocompromised.

“It is without a doubt a scary time, but in this hyper-linked age with its 24/7 hardly ever-ending information cycle of atrocity, outrage, and lurid click on-bait headlines – not to mention unwell-educated lunatics operating amok and spreading misinformation and worry on social media – it is all too effortless to get rid of sight of the truth that existence is still carrying on, and fantastic things do in reality even now transpire.”

Blythe states that he wrote Memento Mori months in advance of the coronavirus outbreak as a reminder to himself not to be eaten by “the omnipresent electronic harbingers of doom that surround us – cellphones, computers, and tv screens.”

He continues: “While these gadgets can be handy tools, and it is significant to keep knowledgeable, it is similarly vital to continue to be engaged with the actual, physical planet we with reside in, not just digitally filtered representations of fact.”

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=hBj0-dIU8Hi

As for the video, Blythe suggests: “I wrote the narrative new music video clip procedure a couple of months back to illustrate how warped and myopic our psychological states can come to be when we fail to continue to be engaged with that reality – if all you pay consideration to is disaster, then quickly you will begin to see monsters almost everywhere you glimpse.

“The true monsters we utilized in the video are Sinisteria, a neighborhood Richmond, Virginia haunted house/darkish functionality troupe I satisfied on the road at our annual Krampus Nacht parade.

“Richmond has a strong tradition of loud audio and unusual costumed monsters performing hand in hand to make salient details, and I couldn’t be more delighted with the benefits. New music has always been there for me, elevating my spirits throughout really hard periods, and it is my hope that this song’s positive information will do the identical for lovers of our new music ideal now and beyond.

“The launch date for the tune was set a good when in the past, but the timing appears to be eerily prescient to me now. So get pleasure from the music and online video, and then bear in mind to phase absent from the screens for a little bit – real lifetime is waiting around for you. We only get 1 shot, so never waste this day. Everyone be very well, maintain a amazing head, choose care of yourselves, and acquire care of each individual other.”

Final thirty day period, Lamb Of God introduced the 1st track from the new history in the shaper of Checkmate.

Lamb of God: Lamb Of God

1. Memento Mori

2. Checkmate

3. Gears

4. Truth Tub

5. New Colossal Hate

6. Resurrection Male

7. Poison Dream (with Jamey Jasta)

8. Routes (with Chuck Billy)

9. Bloodshot Eye

10. On The Hook