Lamb Of God teases new song Checkmate

Lamb Of God has hinted that their new single will be released on Thursday.

The Virginia metal band sent an image of handwritten lyrics to a song called Checkmate to fans on their mailing list. A link in the email takes you to the site of the band, with an image of a broken clock with the date February 6.

The text begins with the lines: “Watch the gears grind their teeth / The shrieking stop machine, heels of disbelief.” The chorus reads: “Repeat, echo chorus, it’s all so deafening.”

The announcement was accompanied by a short video with political figures split so that they seemed to recite the texts.

Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton recently confirmed that the band was planning to release the successor of VII: Sturm Und Drang in 2015 in the first half of 2020. It will be the debut of new drummer Art Cruz, who is Chris Adler replaced in 2019.

Morton said: “2020 is going crazy – especially from Lamb Of God. We have new music soon and I really can’t be excited about it anymore.

“There is a whole new energy in the band and these are our first recordings with [new drummer] Art Cruz. He has been playing drums with us for a number of years, but these are our first songs that we have written and recorded with him.

“It’s just a sensation to see these things come to life and I couldn’t be happier with how the album ends and I’m excited that the world hears that.”