Lambeth teenager pushed woman from balcony and stabbed two men at party

A Lambeth man was convicted of pushing an 18-year-old woman from a balcony and stabbing two men at a party.

Yusef Ali, 19, of Corry Drive, found guilty of grievous bodily harm, brawling and possession of an offensive weapon after a trial concluded at Croydon Crown Court on Tuesday February 4 .

He was found not guilty of attempted murder.

The court learned that around 9 p.m. on August 3, 2019, Ali and a friend had reserved a fourth-floor apartment at Empire Square in Long Lane to organize an overnight party.

At around 3:00 am the next morning, people started arriving at the apartment, including the victim and his friends.

The trial was held at Croydon Crown Court

Ali had never met the victim before but was immediately interested in her, grabbing her and pulling her hair to get his attention.

It was clear that the interest was not mutual and she tried to ignore his behavior, and he became angry and aggressive.

Around 9:00 am, another group of boys arrived and a scuffle broke out between them and Ali, who had armed himself with a kitchen knife.

He ended up with a slight cut on his lip and head and lost all restraint, waving the knife on people’s faces, going wild and stabbing.

Those present immediately started to flee, but Ali managed to stab at least two other men as they attempted to leave the property.

The two were taken to hospital and have since recovered from their injuries.

The victim managed to exit the apartment and was trying to call the elevator when Ali approached her.

She ran to the balcony and called the people below for help, but before anyone could help her, Ali ran to her and pushed her over the ledge.

She landed on the hard ground below and suffered significant injuries, including broken necks and lower back. She was hospitalized for several weeks and although she is recovering well, she has not been able to return to work or university.

After the incident, Ali tried to leave the building, but officers from the metropolitan police quickly went to the scene and arrested him.

A blade found at the scene corresponded to a handful of knife in Ali’s pocket at the time of his arrest.

“A violent fit of rage”

Detective Constable Tom Waller of Met’s CID Central South said: “Ali violently pushed an innocent 18-year-old woman out of an interior fourth-floor balcony into a fit of rage that had already seen him stab two men.

“It was only by sheer luck that she was not more seriously injured and although she is recovering well, this incident had a huge impact on her life.

“Ali made fun of whom he had injured that night and clearly intended to hurt anyone on his way.

“Those at the party were terrified and we are grateful to those who provided their own testimonies and had to relive what happened.

“Thanks to them and the dedicated work of our officers, Ali has been brought to justice and now faces a long prison term.”

Ali will be sentenced to the same court on Thursday, March 5.

