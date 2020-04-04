LaMelo Ball Gets A Haircut From Barber In Hazmat suit, We Must Be Safe!

LaMelo Ball Gets A Haircut From Barber In Hazmat suit, We Must Be Safe!

LaMelo BallThe barber took ZERO chances when it comes to Big Baller haircut during the COVID-19 hairstyle … he showed Melo’s head turning ON THE END HAZMAT SUIT !!

We’re not kidding … Philly Barber – the famous hairdresser for stars like Melo Saquon Barkley and Patrick Mahomes – speaking TMZ Sports Melo was in desperate need of a cut, but with the fall of the pandemic world … he had a serious reservation about putting razors.

“He kept coming closer to me and I was like, ‘Look, man, there’s a lot going on right now,'” Philly said. “‘We have to do it safe, not good.'”

But on Tuesday this week, Philly came in and tried to cut off 18-year-old hair … but he made sure he did it safely – rockin gloves, protective goggles, a mask and a hazmat suit!

“Melo is like my brother and the last thing I want to see, your wife or any other family members, is you don’t want to see them affected,” Philly said.

“I did what I needed to do and it seemed crazy, bro.”

Philly was finally done with the job … and Melo thought it was all quiet, saying, “My son got in here lookin ‘- I’m weak!”

Pretty funny, isn’t it? However, Philly told us that she was happy that everything from the cut was safe … even if the outfit kept her warm as hell during work.

As for how it was cut … it didn’t seem like Melo was complaining about the look – and Philly told us, “It really worked.”

Swob with one side of the safe. That’s the Big Baller for sure!