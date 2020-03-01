[lamont-household-welcomes-leap-year-little-one-at-adventist-health-bakersfield]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday is Feb. 29th, the final day of February and it’s also Leap-Yr working day. It is a day that only comes at the time every four decades.

Individuals born on this special working day are named “Leap-Year” infants. A several lucky infants ended up born nowadays in Kern County.

Lamont people Ana and Mario Maldonado welcomed Leap-Working day toddler Abigail Maldonado at five: 32 this early morning.

Abigail was the to start with leap 12 months infant to be born at Adventist Wellbeing Bakersfield this morning. Weighing nine lbs and 2 ounces, she is a person out of 200,00 in the country to be born on Leap Year Working day.

According to Adventist Health and fitness Bakersfield, the odds of acquiring a Leap Year birthday is one particular in one,461 people.

Abigail’s mother, Ana Maldonado was surprised her daughter was born nowadays since she had a distinctive owing day, on Feb. 21st.

The future concern was, how are they heading to celebrate their daughter’s birthday going ahead?

Her reaction:

“Well it is going to be weird simply because it will only be a birthday each four years.”



They then made a decision to rejoice their birthday on the 28th of February.