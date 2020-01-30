Lamonte Powell, Ernest Hayes accused of fleeing stop, striking Chicago police officer at Longwood Manor

Indictments were filed against two men who allegedly fled a traffic jam early Thursday and hit a Chicago police officer at Longwood Manor.

Lamonte Powell, 27, of South Shore, is facing a felony charge of battery to a police officer and felony counts of driving on a suspended permit and fleeing and escaping, the Chicago police said.

Lamonte Powell Chicago police

Ernest Hayes, 32, from Roseland, is accused of a felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a felony count of owning a firearm without a FOID, police said.

Ernest HayesChicago police

Police said officers stopped a black Dodge Charger around 12:50 a.m. at the intersection of 98th and Wallace streets when it suddenly took off and hit an officer as he fled. The officer was taken to a hospital in good condition.

The Dodge drove about three miles north to the 7600 block of South Lowe Avenue, where it crashed into a squad car, police said. They tried to run away, but were quickly taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported, the police said.

Both men were released after the placement of the bond and Powell was ordered by the court to monitor electrically, according to Cook County court records.

They must both be back in court on February 20.

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.