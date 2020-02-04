Lampard fights with board to sell top goalkeeper

Frank Lampard will once again wage war on the Chelsea board of directors…

Coming out of the January transfer window, Frank Lampard had every right to be frustrated by the Chelsea board. The supporters, and in fact the manager himself, hoped for more support from the hierarchy, but no agreement was reached. Especially since they haven’t been able to sign players this summer, it’s just not enough.

Now Chelsea have to play the rest of the season with what they have and many will say it is not much. The Blues are in a good position in the league, technically speaking. They are in fourth place and are four points ahead of Tottenham in fourth position.

However, given that they have won only one league game in the last five games and that Tottenham is in good shape, it is time for the fans to enter the panic stations.

Either way, Lampard is once again unhappy with the board’s decision, this time regarding goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. According to The Mirror, Lampard is ready to fight the board to convince them to sell Kepa.

You can understand where Lampard comes from. This season, the Blues have conceded 34 goals in the league. In the top 10, only Everton conceded more (37). As the season gets busier and the games start to get thick and fast, it could easily catch up with Chelsea. I guess that raises the question; Why did Chelsea choose not to sign a goalkeeper in January?

Chelsea had a choice to go out and choose. According to Express, Lampard located Nick Pope of Burnley as Kepa’s potential successor. The 27-year-old Nick Pope has become a regular on the England international team and is predicted to have a good EURO 2020, so Chelsea may want to sign the goalkeeper in the summer before his valuation increases.

Who do you think should sign Chelsea to replace Kepa?