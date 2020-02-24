[lampard-places-var-in-dock-just-after-lo-celso-gets-away-with-‘leg-breaker’]

Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta and Tottenham Hotspur’s Giovani Lo Celso respond through the match, February 22, 2020. — Action Photos through Reuters/Paul Childs

LONDON, Feb 24 — Frank Lampard blasted VAR on Saturday after Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso was not despatched off for a “leg breaker” stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta in Chelsea’s two-one get above Spurs.

Blues manager Lampard was furious that Lo Celso’s hideous second half foul on Chelsea captain Azpilicueta was not punished with a red card by both referee Michael Oliver or VAR official David Coote in Stockley Park.

The VAR evaluation concluded the challenge was not really serious foul participate in, which would have induced a dismissal but replays produced it clear that was the erroneous call.

The row came just times following Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was lucky to avoid a red card for kicking out at Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi.

“It is not very good ample, that is two VARs in two online games, it is really hard to shout about it when you have shed but nowadays everybody noticed that. It is a red,” Lampard claimed.

“I despise to simply call for pink cards but that is a leg breaker. Most people knew they manufactured a miscalculation. I was just waiting around for the red card to be revealed.”

Including to Lampard’s stress, tv broadcaster BT Activity afterwards claimed that VAR officers experienced explained to them Lo Celso must have been despatched off.

Getting informed that Stockley Park experienced admitted the conclusion was erroneous did not transform Lampard’s look at that the a lot-maligned VAR procedure wants an overhaul.

“It was a deal with that endangers a participant, stating after that they manufactured a blunder isn’t fantastic more than enough,” he claimed.

“That’s what VAR was introduced in for. It is a enormous dilemma mark on VAR. This just one doesn’t need the referee to go to the observe, it’s a obvious final decision.”

Azpilicueta was capable to finish the activity but had ice strapped to his shin immediately after the remaining whistle.

“I’m not a participant that likes to be on the flooring simply because I’m challenging but it was not my fault since it was a apparent stamp on my shin,” Azpilicueta instructed BT Activity.

‘Negative situation’

Tottenham supervisor Jose Mourinho unsurprisingly facet-stepped questions about the tackle, preferring to reference preceding VAR conclusions that he felt went towards his crew.

“I hope the sounds is exactly the same as when VAR killed us. There really should have been a pink card for Watford and Liverpool towards us. Why didn’t they say they produced a error then?” Mourinho mentioned.

The most up-to-date VAR issue could not overshadow a very important victory for fourth-placed Chelsea, who finished a four-match winless run to go four factors apparent of Tottenham in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Right after experiences that his position could be in danger if Chelsea’s current slide continued, Lampard was rewarded for a daring gamble as he recalled fringe players Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso.

France striker Giroud, making his to start with start out because November, opened the scoring with a good finish for his initial club intention considering the fact that August.

Spanish left-back again Alonso, back again in the starting line-up for the initial time since December, doubled Chelsea’s lead with a 20-garden generate just after 50 percent-time.

Antonio Rudiger’s possess aim came far too late to deny Chelsea.

“I’m delighted, you usually look clever when that will come off and get termed an fool when it does not. I’m delighted for them the two, they are the two seasoned lads and it’s not effortless when they are not playing,” Lampard said.

Right after Tottenham’s 3-recreation profitable operate in the league was finished at the hands of his outdated club, Mourinho admitted accidents to strikers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have been too substantially for his team to deal with.

“I have no problems about my gamers that is for confident, with the power that we don’t have at this second,” he stated.

“It is an incredible unfavorable scenario. We have gamers striving to do miracles in positions that are not their personal.” — AFP