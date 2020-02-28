[lampard-seeks-chelsea-reaction-immediately-after-‘reality-check’-defeat-by-bayern]

Chelsea’s head mentor Frank Lampard gestures during the Premier League match with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in London December 14, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 28 — Chelsea supervisor Frank Lampard urged his players today to set their midweek Champions League humbling by Bayern Munich powering them and refocus their focus on the battle for the best four in the Premier League.

The three- reduction to the German champions at Stamford Bridge in the 1st leg of their previous-16 tie was Chelsea’s heaviest at any time margin of defeat in a residence sport in European competitors.

“The reaction will be about what we see tomorrow. They have been high-quality in teaching,” Lampard informed reporters ahead of Saturday’s league vacation to Bournemouth.

“The match was difficult, it opens your eyes considerably. The very last Leading League general performance (a 2-one house acquire above Tottenham Hotspur) was incredibly superior.

“In the greater image it was a lesson for the players. They have been far better than us. It was a reality look at for all of us. I thought we could execute improved, but we are in fourth and we have to struggle right up until the finish.”

Chelsea, fourth in the league, have also found their gap to fifth diminished to only a few points in current months and Lampard is conscious another slip-up could charge the London facet who have received only when in their final 5 league games.

“When you search all around and the kind of (Manchester) United, a potent device and invested nicely past summer, similar with Tottenham and just cannot generate off Arsenal,” Lampard additional.

“Wolves and Sheffield United, you have to respect them, they are great groups. We have a fight on. Anyone who is in variety has a chance.”

Lampard confirmed striker Tammy Abraham, winger Christian Pulisic and midfielder N’Golo Kante are all unavailable owing to injuries but midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could play for the 1st time given that he ruptured his Achilles tendon in May well.

“Ruben is in the squad again tomorrow,” Lampard said. “It would signify a large amount for him. It is a lonely area to be injured. With the ability that he has acquired he is one particular of the most remarkable English midfield gamers.” — Reuters