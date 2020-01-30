Lampard set to push late to sign replacement for danger

Belgian Napoli striker Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring a penalty during the UEFA Champions League Napoli Group E football match Napoli against Liverpool on September 17, 2019 at San Paolo stadium in Naples. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP / Getty Images)

It’s time for Chelsea to set their attack options …

With only one day left in the January transfer window, Frank Lampard is increasingly frustrated with Chelsea’s lack of business and rightly so. The London club were unable to sign a player in the summer window as they were unable to do so under FIFA’s financial fair play rules.

But since the ban was reduced and Chelsea got the spending privilege in January, they haven’t invested in any players in January. Frank Lampard can only be unhappy with this, because there are clearly areas for improvement on the Blues side.

The goal for this season is to qualify for the Champions League, at the very least, but that will only be possible with new additions to the team. The competition is heating up in the English elite and with the strengthening of the other teams, Chelsea cannot keep up.

That said, Chelsea are still very active in the transfer window and are determined to make the last day count. Everything will depend on whether they left it too late. According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are looking to have Napoli’s Dried Mertens adopted late. The Blues initially tried to sign the Naples striker, but the Italian side told them that they did not want to sell, reports Matt Law.

Mertens ages at 32 but still plays at a high level on a consistent basis. He particularly impressed in the Champions League this season, where he scored five impressive goals and provided an assist in the group stage. This experience will be crucial for the future of Chelsea.

Mertens is as much a creative player as a goal scorer, his passing ability attracting attention in the final third. That said, he could easily form an offensive partnership alongside the talented Tammy Abraham so that the youngster’s progress is not hampered.

It is believed that Olivier Giroud of Chelsea is on the lookout for a trip to obtain playing time for the next European championships. That said, I can imagine that the signing of Mertens would make the Blues a little more comfortable to let go of the French.

