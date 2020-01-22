Lana Condor and Noah Centineo have a fair date filled with cotton candy in the final trailer for “To All The Boys” 2 – Watch Now! | Jordan Fisher, Lana Condor, Netflix, Noah Centineo, to all the boys I loved before

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor take a nice selfie with cotton candy during the fair in the new trailer for To all the boys I loved before: PS I still love you.

The new trailer introduces us even more to John Ambrose McLaren (Jordan Fisher) and reveals Peter’s (Centineo) jealousy over her presence in Lara Jean’s room (Condor) life again.

The next film focuses on Lara Jean as she sails through a mine of official premieres with Peter – her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day – she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help him manage the complex emotions that accompany this new chapter of balancing a relationship and discovering his authentic self.

To all the boys I loved before: PS I Still Love You was released on February 12!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIU4xb61PHc (/ embed)

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB