[lana-condor-&-bf-anthony-de-la-torre-launch-tunes-online-video-for-new-duet-‘raining-in-london’]

Lana Condor is exhibiting off her vocal abilities!

The 22-12 months-old To All The Boys: P.S. I Continue to Appreciate You actress’ longtime boyfriend Anthony de la Torre just released his new EP Find Me, and they have a duet on it.

Lana teased previously this yr that they have been doing the job on a unique job with each other and it appears to be like like their duet “Raining In London” is that task!

“This is our coronary heart. Our tune “Raining In London” (ft. me) is Eventually OUT, and so is my dear @anthonydltorre full EP “FIND ME.” I couldn’t be far more happy of him. Versus so many odds, he’s produced this EP occur to lifestyle for you all to hear. It is absolutely enjoying on repeat all day for me 💕! I enjoy you golden boy, thru and via,” Lana wrote on Instagram.

The tunes movie also co-stars her BFF and To All The Boys co-star Madeleine Arthur. Verify it out now!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6k9Wa612eN4" width="500"></noscript> Anthony de la Torre & Lana Condor – ‘Raining In London’

Simply click within to listen to Anthony de la Torre’s complete Come across Me EP…