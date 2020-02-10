Lana Condor had a “disappointing encounter” at the Oscar party | Lana Condor

Lana Condor did not have the friendliest meeting during a Oscars after the party…

The 22-year-old TATBILB actress went out for the annual Vanity Fair event, where she ran into someone who was not very supportive.

Lana took his Twitter to briefly explain the situation and what his boyfriend Anthony De La Torre told him to make her feel better.

“” They want to see you succeed, but not better than them “- Anthony for me after I told her about a disappointing meeting I had last night. We have to raise people, not just when it suits us. 💕, ” Lana wrote.

We are so disappointed LanaMeet and totally agree with Anthony! We hope the couple enjoyed the rest of their night!

– Lana Condor (@lanacondor) February 10, 2020

