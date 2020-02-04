Lana Condor, Noah Centineo and Jordan Fisher Premiere “To all the boys 2” in Hollywood! | Anna Cathcart, Emilija Baranac, Janel Parrish, John Corbett, Jordan Fisher, Lana Condor, Madeleine Arthur, Noah Centineo, Ross Butler, Sarayu Blue, Trezzo Mahoro

We are one week before the premiere of Netflix To all the boys: P.S. I still love you and the cast has just met for the premiere of the red carpet!

Lana Condor was joined by Jordan Fisher and Noah Centineo at the event on Monday February 3 at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood.

Members of the cast were also present at the event. Ross Butler, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, John Corbett, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue, Emilija Baranac, and Trezzo Mahoro.

The sequel to To All The Boys will begin airing on Netflix on February 12. The third film is expected later this year and has already been shot!

Photos: Getty

