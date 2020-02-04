Lana Condor remembers when she knew “all the boys 2” was really special for Asian Americans | Lana Condor, to all the boys I loved before

Lana Condor is to remember a moment during the shooting of To all the boys: P.S. I still love you who really stood out as special.

The 22-year-old actress opened up in a new interview about Cinderella’s moment that was most important to her.

“There is a scene where Lara Jean is in this beautiful almost Cinderella dress and she is going down the stairs to Johnny Ambrose,” Lana said EW. “I was waiting at the top of the stairs just before we started driving and it immediately struck me how special this moment was because we don’t have a lot of times with Cinderella.”

“As a young girl, I never saw a Cinderella moment when the girl looked like me,” she continued. “For me, the most important part of the story is being able to represent our community. This creates a space where Asian Americans can tell their stories and take a moment. “

