[lana-condor-reveals-what-can-make-her-sense-highly-effective]

Lana Condor joined some effective girls at the yearly 2020 DVF Awards!

The 22-12 months-previous actress stepped out for the party on Wednesday evening (February 19) at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Images: Examine out the newest pictures of Lana Condor

In advance of the ceremony, Lana chatted with DVF to inform them what will make her feel most highly effective.

“Oftentimes, individuals really don’t make eye get in touch with so I’m into lazer emphasis eye contact would make me really feel powerful,” Lana defined.

She ongoing, “I truly feel ‘in charge’ when I’m on phase and I’m speaking my truth of the matter and with any luck , men and women react to that!”

Browse More: See Lana‘s new audio video clip for her duet with boyfriend Anthony De La Torre!