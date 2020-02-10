Lana Condor, Rowan Blanchard and Amandla Stenberg look great at the Oscars 2020 party | Oscars 2020, Amandla Stenberg, Kaitlyn Dever, Lana Condor, Noah Jupe, Paris Jackson, Rowan Blanchard, Taylor Russell, Tommy Dorfman

Mon, February 10, 2020 at 12:44 p.m.

Lana Condor looked so amazing while attending the Oscars evening Vanity Fair 2020!

The 22 year old TATBILB The actress hit the carpet Sunday evening (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

She was also joined during the event by Rowan Blanchard and Amandla Stenberg.

Other participants included Kaitlyn Dever, Taylor Russell, Paris jackson, Tommy Dorfman and Noah Skirt.

For information: Lana wears a Jenny Packham dress. Rowan wear an Iris van Herpen dress, Sophia Webster shoes and Tiffany jewelry. Amandla Balmain door. Kaitlyn wears a vintage Pierre Balmain dress via Shrimpton Couture, Haiki shoes, Harry Winston jewelry and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

