Lana Del Ray is sharing her artwork for her future poetry collection

Lana Del Rey has presented artwork for a future poetry book.

Last year, the singer announced that she plans to publish a book called Purple Bent Back in the Grass.

After sharing lines from the poem “Happy” last month, the singer shared her summer artwork with the book and confirmed that it would feature music by her usual collaborator, Jack Antonov.

There is no release date for the artwork, but the singer recently said that the book, which she intends to self-publish, “takes longer than I thought.” See the illustrations below.

Along with the violet tilted back across the grass, Del Rey releases a new album of spoken word after the release of the poetry collection. The release of the unnamed project was rejected in January after the singer’s family fell victim to a robbery.

Del Rey recently canceled travel times from the UK and Europe due to illness. “I’m sorry I fell in the last minute, but this illness suddenly lost me and completely lost my singing voice,” she told fans.

Last year, the singer released a new album, “Norman Fucking Rockwell”, which NME crowned the third best album of 2019.

In reviewing the album, NME writes: “Lana Del Ray’s Fifth Album” by Norman Fucking Rockwell! “It contains many people. The way it balances and embodies them in this comprehensively written book is not simply extraordinary.