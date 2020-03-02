lana-del-rey-shares-lines-from-new-poem-‘happy’

Lana Del Rey has shared an excerpt from one of her new poems — verify out the verse from ‘Happy’ under.

The singer announced past calendar year that she was arranging to publish a reserve of poetry, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass. A spoken term album of “freestyle poetry” has also been declared, but Del Rey delayed its launch past month.

Hoping every person had a fantastic New Yrs, gonna wait around for about a thirty day period to set out ‘Violet’ given that we lost about nine times with anything likely on – it’s an attention-grabbing challenge though, searching forward to obtaining it out x — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 4, 2020

After earlier sharing the poem in full on her Instagram previous thirty day period, Del Rey posted an excerpt from ‘Happy’ on her account more than the weekend.

Putting up a photo of the sky and a webpage from what appears to be her forthcoming poetry selection, Del Rey shared the poetic traces — which you can examine, along with the post in dilemma, beneath.

And when you contact I set your sweater on



and put you on speaker



and chat for hours underneath the trees



and believe about the past time you were being lying up coming to me



how the sound from the autos got louder and louder throughout rush hour



until finally it sounded like a river or a stream



and it felt like we were swimming



but it wasn’t just a desire



we were being just

happy

Del Rey not too long ago cancelled her Uk and European tour dates because of to health issues.

“Sorry to allow absolutely everyone down so final moment but this health issues has taken me by shock and have absolutely missing my singing voice,” she explained in a message to enthusiasts.