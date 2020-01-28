Lancaster County DA: Beware of fraudsters who claim to be fines for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office

LANCASTER COUNTY – The Lancaster District Attorney’s Office warns residents of a suspected phone fraud that the caller incorrectly claims to fines for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have received at least three reports of suspicious phone calls this month, the prosecutor said.

In the recent incident, which occurred on Tuesday, the caller told a resident that she had missed a trial and that an arrest warrant would be issued if she was not fined.

The DA office reminds Lancaster County residents that people with an existing fine will not be directed to make the payment this way. In calls earlier this month, the alleged fraudster is said to have used the name of an actual representative of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to mislead the recipient.

The incidents are being investigated according to the DA. Anyone with information or who has received such a call is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office in Lancaster County at (717) 299-8200 or at the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Detective at (717) 390-7771 Division to turn.

