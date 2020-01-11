Lancaster man shot during the car accident debate

Loading...

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA. – According to police, a man was hospitalized after being shot in a minor vehicle accident dispute.

At around 10:19 p.m. on January 10, police officers arrived at the scene of a shootout in the first block of North Broad Street.

When they arrived, the police found an alert and conscious 46-year-old man with a bullet wound in the abdomen.

Police say the victim has been hospitalized for treatment and is expected to recover from his injury.

The suspect, Leonardo Torres-Fajardo, was found and arrested on the first block of North Broad Street and taken to the Lancaster Bureau of Police for further investigation.

Police said they learned that the shootout was the result of a dispute after a minor vehicle accident.

Torres-Fajardo and the victim were involved in a verbal and physical confrontation when, according to the police, the former shot the victim once.

The detectives were able to recover the gun used in the shots from Torres-Fajardo’s house on North Broad Street.

He is charged with serious bodily harm and carrying a firearm without a license.

Torres-Fajardo is in Lancaster County prison instead of a $ 250,000 bail.

40.037875

-76.305514