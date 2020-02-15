[land-o’lakes-dental-assistant-accused-of-sexually-assaulting-sedated-teen]

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – A dental assistant is accused of sexually battering a teenager who was sedated during a procedure at a dentist’s office in Land O’Lakes.
According to an affidavit, Edwin Alvis, 37, was caring for an 18-year-old patient at the Tampa Bay Institute of Oral Surgery before she had her wisdom teeth removed and sexually assaulted her after she was administered laughing gas.
Investigators say while the victim was sedated, Alvis lifted up her shirt and sexually assaulted her. After she pulled her shirt down, he allegedly reached his hands into her pants and sexually battered her again.
“The victim in this case was aware of everything, as it was happening, and was able to report it quickly,” said Amanda Hunter, a spokeswoman with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Alvis denied the allegations and submitted a swab for DNA testing. Investigators said a DNA sample taken from the victim appeared to match Alvis’ sample.
Alvis was arrested and charged with sexual battery/rape on a person 18 and over and booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.
8 On Your Side stopped by his Hillsborough County neighborhood, but the community is gated.
“We’ve never had an issue,” said Rebecca Ross, who owns a law firm in the same plaza as the dental facility. “We have a lot of wonderful people around here and great businesses.”
