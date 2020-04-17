Land O’Lakes Removes Native American Native Americans From the Package

(ARDEN HILLS, Minn.) – The Native American woman who has completed collecting Land O’Lakes, cheese and other goods since the late 1920s has slowly disappeared.

Known as Mia, the woman was shown to be living in landscapes with lakes and woods. This scenery was on the Minnesota package, but Mia was nowhere to be found. On some packages it has been replaced with photographs of native land members.

President and CEO Beth Ford say that as the partnership, founded in 1921, coincides with its 100th anniversary it needs packaging that reflects the heart and heart of the company’s culture.

A statement issued by Ford said, “As farmers, we need to make sure that the best men and women who plant our food are connected to those who eat it.”

The image of the woman has been changed over the years.

Ojibwe artist Patrick DesJarlait edited Mia in the mid-1950s. DesJarlait’s work was included in the Minnesota Museum of Art’s St. Paul.

“I’m confused about that,” Robert DesJarlait, Patrick’s son and songwriter and writer, told the Star Tribune from his home in Onamia, Minnesota. “I am saddened to see how things have gone, but I can understand why it has gone. We live in a politically correct way, so maybe it’s time to get rid of it. It has actually gone into crisis. . ”

Land O’Lakes, headquartered in Arden Hills, put $ 14 billion in sales in 2019.

