Landlord, 2 others convicted of participating in the Manhattan gas explosion in 2015

January 18 (UPI) – Three people who participated in a 2015 New York City gas explosion that killed two people were sentenced to four to twelve years in prison this week.

Maria Hrynenko (59), Athanasios “Jerry” Ioannidis (63) and Dilber Kukic (44) were convicted of manslaughter and second and third degree assault last year.

The explosion not only killed two people, injured 13 others, and leveled three buildings in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village.

“I feel bad for the families affected. If I could change it, I would give my life away in a second,” Kukic told the court, repeating the feeling twice.

He was the only one of the accused to go to court.

Lawyers for Hryenko and Ioannidis also spoke.

Both said their clients pray for the victims daily and ask for probation and time.

Prosecutors accused Hryenko, a landlord who recently renovated one of the buildings, and two workers who manipulated an illegal gas pipe that triggered the explosion.

The prosecutor said that Hryenko had failed to set up a gas supply service for their property and did not want to waive the rent. Her lawyers said she hired people to work on the building and knew nothing about the illegal gas pipe.

The explosion killed a restaurant clerk and a dinner at the sushi restaurant on the ground floor of one of the buildings.

The victims Nicholas Figueroa and Moises Locon were missing several days before rescue workers found their bodies.

Locon’s brother cried when he described that he “had to bring (Moises) back to Guatemala in a coffin that they did not recognize,” because the explosion disfigured his body so that it had to be identified by DNA.

“What kind of justice did you give us? You didn’t give us justice. It’s a slap in the face for my son,” said Nixon Figeuroa, Nicholas’ father, after the verdict on Friday.

“Developers and property owners across the city should keep an eye on today’s judgments as the construction boom in New York continues until 2020,” Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said in a statement. “If you compromise for the sake of convenience and profit, killing or injuring New Yorkers in the process, you are committing a crime and my office will seek substantial prison terms.”

