[Landslide destroys 2 homes in western Tennessee; no one hurt]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[landslide-destroys-2-homes-in-western-tennessee;-no-one-hurt]

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) — Two homes were destroyed when a hillside collapsed near a swollen river in western Tennessee, authorities said.

No one was injured in the slide, which occurred about 115 miles (185 kilometers) east of Memphis along the Tennessee River near the Hardin County community of Savannah, news outlets reported.

The Hardin County Fire Department said on Facebook that a vacant home collapsed Saturday, while occupants of a second home left before it eventually was destroyed.

A nearby road was closed and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

