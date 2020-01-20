Laneway Festival headline cancels a few days before Auckland event

An issue for the Laneway Festival was canceled just days before the event started on Monday in Albert Park in Auckland.

In a press release, the promoters of Laneway say that the actor EDM Rufus Du Sol is no longer able to play the festival.

The group said in a statement:

“Unfortunately, RÜFÜS DU SOL will not be able to appear at the Laneway Festival in Auckland for

reasons beyond their control. The group apologizes to all the fans, this can annoy and

are emptied of withdrawing, they hope to be back in New Zealand in 2020. “

It is not the only cancellation of the festival. Irish post-punk group Fontaines DC doesn’t play either, according to Laneway promoters.

Their statement said: “Due to the ongoing recording commitments for our new album, it is with deep regret that we will no longer be able to play at the Laneway Festival.

“As you know, tours are an integral part of this group, and we don’t take

cancellations slightly. “

“We apologize to everyone who was impatient to see us.

“As always, we greatly appreciate your support and understanding.”

