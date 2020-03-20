Language Software Sales Due to Coronavirus, Tom Hanks Diagnosis

exclusive

People all over the world are learning new languages ​​to pass the time at home … and a software company says Tom Hanks‘diagnosis of coronavirus causes sale.

Here’s the deal … the honchos of Rosetta Stone, Babbel and Duolingo tell us that they all saw a surge in language software sales during the pandemic … and Babbel said it all started when told Tom’s world he contracted COVID-19.

Babbel tells TMZ … the business is starting to grow once Tom announced his diagnosis and the The NBA is suspended its time – and they’ve found a huge spike in sales in areas that are in a complete coronavirus destruction.

It’s interesting … Babbel’s sales saw a slight decline as Italy began to break out of the virus, but all was lost as the quarantine began to take shape across cities.

Today, Babbel sales have seen a 50% increase compared to the average they saw this time of year. And, the company says most people say “cultural interest” is the reason for buying the service, more than ever before, the popular response, “travel.”

In the States, Babbel says most people are trying to learn Spanish, French, Italian and German … and the company offers 3-month free software for American students.

Over Duolingo, the company told us to use the software for an extended period of time, with the addition of new board users in all 50 states. From March 9 to March 16 alone, Duolingo told us that there was a 91% increase in new U.S. users. Most new users have told us that this study is in Spanish.

And finally, Rosetta Stone’s honchos told TMZ … they’ve seen rapid growth in the state of Washington and Northern California, two places have been hit by the virus.

Rosetta Stone says it allows teachers and students unlimited use of their products until the end of the school year – most of the classrooms go online – and 1,500 people are already using the offer . They also provide three months of free access to students worldwide.