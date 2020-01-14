Laotian arrested in Japan for allegedly trying to export ivory from the zoo

NARITA, CHIBA PREF. – Police arrested a Laotian on Monday on suspicion of exporting ivory and other items he allegedly took from a Japanese zoo where he worked in violation of the Customs Act.

Narita International Airport Police Station, Chiba Prefectural Police has not disclosed whether Lam Ouan Khongsavanh, 27, an unemployed Laotian living in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, admitted the allegations.

On July 4 last year, the suspect allegedly attempted to export 220 items to Laos via Vietnam, including African elephant ivory, Asian elephant bones and hair, white rhino bones and cheetah teeth, packaged in a suitcase and other containers and customs officials.

Most articles are subject to international trade restrictions under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

His attempt was discovered on the X-ray of his suitcase at the airport.

The suspect worked as an animal keeper in Fuji Safari Park, a zoo in Susono, from 2015. He collected hair falling from animals and bones from buried dead animals at the zoo.

Khongsavanh intended to use the items in his home in Laos as decorations and, according to research sources, sell them to friends and acquaintances.