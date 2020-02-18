[lapd-blocks-fast-paced-van-nuys-intersection-to-investigate-suspicious-suv]

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Los Angeles law enforcement blocked off a significant portion of Van Nuys all over Sherman Way and Van Nuys Boulevard Monday night as they investigated a suspicious vehicle.

A black SUV was sitting in a parking lot on Sherman Way around that intersection with all four doors opened.

It was not right away clear if there was anything at all else about the automobile which drew law enforcement consideration.

Law enforcement shut down the busy intersection and evacuated a doughnut shop and other companies in the place. Public buses ended up also becoming rerouted.

