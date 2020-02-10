LAPD chase: suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Mustang across the San Fernando Valley

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Assault suspect suspected of being armed and dangerous, was arrested after leading police in a chase over highways and surface streets in the San Fernando Valley Sunday night.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division began chasing the suspect shortly after 10 p.m.

The black Mustang led officers to chase Sepulveda Boulevard to 118 Freeway, then to the surface streets of the Granada Hills area.

After more than 10 minutes, he abandoned the car in the middle of a Van Nuys neighborhood near Bassett Street and Woodley Avenue and jumped a series of fences to browse the backyards of residential areas.

The officers quickly caught up to the suspect and kept him under threat of a weapon. The suspect surrendered and fell to the ground to be taken into custody.

Additional details about the initial incident that sparked the lawsuit were not immediately available.

