LAPD chief seeks to fire officer over fake news investigation, wrongly classified as gang members

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Los Angeles Police Department chief Michel Moore announced Friday that he is seeking to fire an officer who allegedly falsified reports and listed innocent people as gang members, and the LAPD refers to the case to the district attorney’s office for possible criminal charges.

Two other officers involved in the incidents remain under house arrest pending the outcome of an additional investigation, the LAPD said in a statement.

These measures stemmed from an internal investigation carried out with certain officers of the department’s elite metropolitan division, posted in South Los Angeles and responsible for the suppression of crimes.

“I commit to continuing to pursue a full review of all of the circumstances surrounding this failure, including the organizational issues or motivations that may have influenced this behavior,” More said in a statement. “I have clearly heard the voices of those in our community who believe these discovered actions have existed in our past and today.

“And even if our investigation to date has revealed that the vast majority of the time our staff have acted with integrity,” said the chief, “we are determined to understand what motivations existed for anyone to commit serious misconduct in the forgery of information on a department “report.”

