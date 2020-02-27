lapd-honors-tuskegee-airman-with-‘heroes-among-us’-award

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Los Angeles Police Department compensated a special tribute to a Tuskegee airman residing in the Southland.

Officers performing a welfare check out just lately in the Vermont Square Park area found that the gentleman they ended up checking on was retired Lt. Col. Otis Cowley, a Tuskegee airman in Globe War II.

On Thursday, the LAPD presented Cowley with its initially ever “Heroes Between Us Award.”

Cowley was confused with the recognition, indicating “Thank you. I am so surprised. My heart is beating. It feels like I want to cry. Thank you!”

Cowley also served in the Korean and Vietnam wars, and then worked in the Division of Defense.

He’s lived in Los Angeles because 1970.

The Tuskegee Airmen were being a team of African-American pilots who fought in Planet War II at a time when the U.S. military services was still racially segregated. They were being the initially black pilots to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces. Their identify hails from their education at Tuskegee University in the vicinity of Tuskegee, Alabama.

