[LAPD offers former Tuskegee aviator with the very first Heroes award between us – Up Information Details Los Angeles]

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In honor of Black Heritage Month, the Los Angeles Law enforcement Office honored an American hero on Thursday.

Lt. Col. Otis Cowley received the to start with Heroes Among the Us Award.

%MINIFYHTMLbf640eb4023064f6bc5e935a36ec028f13% %MINIFYHTMLbf640eb4023064f6bc5e935a36ec028f14%

"I am very stunned," Cowley claimed. "My coronary heart is beating, I feel like I want to cry."

%MINIFYHTMLbf640eb4023064f6bc5e935a36ec028f15%

%MINIFYHTMLbf640eb4023064f6bc5e935a36ec028f16%

Cowley was a Tuskegee aviator, known for his unit as "Large-O,quot for his remarkable leadership.

He served in Entire world War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War right before retiring from the Air Force in 1970.

Los Angeles law enforcement officers initial realized about their background soon after performing a welfare check out.

"They uncovered this gentleman only in an effort and hard work to knock on the door to make guaranteed he was very well and, as they figured out far more about him, they regarded that this was an prospect for us to reinforce him and inspire his coronary heart," claimed Main Michel Moore stated.

Cowley has lived in Los Angeles given that 1970, settling in Vermont Sq. Park.