lapd-promotes-1st-korean-american-to-deputy-main

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Los Angeles City Council recognized the accomplishments of deputy main Dominic Choi on Friday.

Choi is the initially Korean American to achieve that rank with the Los Angeles Police Department. He acquired that marketing just after 25 many years with the division, functioning his way up the ranks.

“I assume it is essential to reflect every now and then to replicate back on our heritage our ancestry our tradition, since you heard the phrase range quite a few occasions from numerous speakers. You can find so much worth in it, knowing the variances not the similarities are what can make us greater as an organization, as a city,” Choi stated.

Choi a short while ago received a different marketing, chief of team for LAPD Chief Michel Moore.