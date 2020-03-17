LAPD puts detectives on road patrol and closes front offices due to coronavirus pandemic – Los Angeles News – News News

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department announced Monday that it would deploy half of its detectives on road patrols and shut down their reception operations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective immediately, the LAPD said it would deploy 50% of the area’s detective workforce for uniform patrol duties to carry out what the department called high-visibility patrols at critical locations throughout the city.

RELATED: Los Angeles Mayor: Withdrawal of City Parking Tickets, Improve Emergency System

% MINIFYHTMLc258e85ed09abab0bb49d6069b8c9a1e13 %% MINIFYHTMLc258e85ed09abab0bb49d6069b8c9a1e14%

The department emphasized that this was not a response to any high specific criminal activity, but was done very carefully to ensure the safety of residents and store operators who could handle very large crowds.

% MINIFYHTMLc258e85ed09abab0bb49d6069b8c9a1e15%

% MINIFYHTMLc258e85ed09abab0bb49d6069b8c9a1e16%

Along with the growth of uniformed officers, the LAPD said it was shutting down all reception and support services across the city in an effort to secure social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19.

There are still some departments that require in-person appointments that will remain open, including vehicle / property releases, child custody exchanges, lawyer visits with detainees, and bail / bonds.

RELATED: Governor Gavin Newsom calls for protection against evictions and foreclosures

For other concerns, the LAPD has asked the public to send an email to their station instead of speaking to officers in person. The emails for the 21 LAPD districts are below: