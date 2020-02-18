[lapd-reopens-occupied-van-nuys-intersection-immediately-after-investigating-suspicious-motor-vehicle]

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Los Angeles law enforcement blocked off a huge part of Van Nuys all around Sherman Way and Van Nuys Boulevard Monday night as they investigated a suspicious motor vehicle.

A black SUV was sitting in a parking whole lot on Sherman Way near that intersection with all 4 doors opened.

It was not promptly clear if there was nearly anything else about the car which drew police attention. A bomb squad was identified as to the scene.

Police shut down the fast paced intersection and evacuated a doughnut shop and other organizations in the area. Community buses ended up also being rerouted.

Police later on declared the incident a hazmat predicament and shrunk down the perimeter to a one parking ton.

Streets were later reopened by 2 a.m. Tuesday and the scene was cleared at about 4 a.m. The SUV was impounded by law enforcement.