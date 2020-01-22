LAPD searches for missing man in North Hollywood with schizophrenia

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A search is underway to find a 35-year-old man in North Hollywood who suffers from schizophrenia and has been missing since early January.

A surveillance video shows Juan Cerda at the USA gas station in North Hollywood on January 7.

His family told Eyewitness News that the Los Angeles Fire Department picked it up at the gas station and brought it to the Pacifica hospital in Sun Valley.

“We want you to stay at home. Mom and I, my father and all my brothers and sisters,” said Cerda’s sister Teresa. “All of our family and friends want you to go home. We miss you, and we just want to bring him home.

Cerda lived in an assisted living center in North Hollywood, where her sister said he was attacked on January 3 and has not been seen since.

“It really hurts because he’s disabled and he doesn’t know anything. I don’t know if someone is going to hurt him or not, and because I know he’s sleeping on the street. I looked everywhere, “said Teresa.

The Cerda family searches for Juan every day in the San Fernando Valley.

Anyone with information about Cerda’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.

