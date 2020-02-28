LAPD seeks a guy thieving cash victims immediately after inquiring for support to transfer household furniture – Up News Data Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police need the assistance of the community on Friday to identify a serial thief who pretends he needs aid to transfer to get the victim's trust, and then retains them at gunpoint for their income.

The Los Angeles Law enforcement Section states they commenced investigating a sequence of robberies that concerned a lonely male in a truck in May 2018. His method was to solution pedestrians on the road and question them to help go household furniture.

As soon as the target agreed, they bought into the truck and were taken to a household region, wherever they would be held at gunpoint for all their cash.

Detectives say the thief attacked folks in Arleta, Pacoima and Panorama City, who have been going out of organization for changing checks.

The gentleman is considered to have been liable for at least 16 robberies since 2018. The most latest incident was on February eight in Van Nuys.

The thief was explained as a Hispanic person of about 40 to 55 years, with black hair, brown eyes, in between five ft and five and 5 toes and 9, roughly 200 to 250 lbs. He was found driving many trucks and SUVs, like an F-150, GMC, Chevrolet Silverado, Dodge Ram, Yukon, Expedition and Suburban. Police say his gun was described only as a black gun.

Anybody with facts about robberies can call Teresa Alonzo or Daniel Jaramillo homicide theft detectives at (213) 486-6840.