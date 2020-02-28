LAPD’s chase with the stolen hearse ends in a wreck on the South LA Freeway Casket, system identified inside – Up News Data Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) A police chase with a hearse, which experienced been stolen with a entire body inside of the evening prior to, finished in an incident during hurry hour Thursday early morning on Highway 110 in South Los Angeles.

February 27, 2020. (CBS2)

An official from the Los Angeles County Sheriff verified to CBS2 that the crashed Lincoln Navigator of 2017 was the very same stolen Wednesday night time in entrance of the Greek Orthodox Church of San Antonio in Pasadena. A coffin was found with a body in the hurt motor vehicle, explained the sheriff’s section.

The brief chase began at 7: 43 a.m., near USC, on Exposition Boulevard and Figueroa Road, when another person saw the stolen Navigator and termed 911. The responding Los Angeles police officers pursued him. The search finished in about a minute when the Navigator crashed on Highway 110 south in the vicinity of the Vernon Avenue exit.

The visuals of SKY2 showed the officers bordering the hearse, which experienced substantial frontal injury.

The SUV was towed with the human body in the coffin even now inside of. When he arrived at the tow yard, the coffin was moved to a different SUV and transported to a Arcadia morgue.

A suspect was arrested. He was later identified as James Juarez, 25.

Resources advised Dave López of CBSLA that the woman’s overall body was currently being transported from the firm’s funeral household in Orange County to the Arcadia locale. When on the street, they advised the driver that there were being flowers in the SUV that need to be remaining in the church of San Antonio.

Then the driver parked in front of the church, with the keys continue to inside of, and delivered the flowers. When he remaining once again, he identified that the Navigator was absent.

At least a single particular person was taken to a clinic, law enforcement explained.