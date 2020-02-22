[l’arche:-investigation-reveals-abuses-committed-by-founder-vanier]



February 22, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – Jean Vanier, the now deceased founder of L’Arche, a not-for-financial gain business which can help persons with understanding troubles, sexually abused six girls in France, the human body reported on Saturday, citing the conclusions of an investigation.

In a letter despatched on Saturday to the L’Arche Federation, the leaders of the organization created general public the conclusions of the investigation which they experienced commissioned from an exterior and impartial British isles-primarily based body GCPS.

Vanier, who established l’Arche in 1964, died very last yr aged 90.

The GCPS investigation bundled testimonies implicating Vanier and highlighted his historic inbound links to Father Thomas Philippe, a priest whom he viewed as to be his spiritual father, the letter claimed.

From 2014, L’Arche officials been given a number of testimonies from women alleging that they had been sexually abused by Philippe, prompting the most recent investigation.

The probe also uncovered acts of abuse committed by Vanier. “Sincere and reliable testimonies spanning from 1970-2005 had been been given from six grownup females without having disabilities indicating that Jean Vanier initiated sexual relations with them, usually as portion of non secular accompaniment. Some of these gals have experienced deep wounds,” L’Arche mentioned, without having specifying the mother nature of the hurt endured.

The recent leaders of L’Arche Global, Stephan Posner and Stacy Cates Carney, wrote in a letter to the L’Arche Federation posted on Saturday, that they were being shocked by the discoveries and unreservedly condemned the steps of Vanier and Philippe.

