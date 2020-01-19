Large Canadian pot companies facing proposed class action lawsuits in the US

Some of Canada’s largest cannabis producers are confronted with proposed class action lawsuits in the United States after investors have been hit by substantial financial losses in the stock market.

At least nine US law firms are prosecuting cases against Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis and Hexo Corp. before US courts.

Although the allegations vary, every pot producer is accused of misleading investors or failing to uncover certain problems with their companies. When those problems became generally known, the lawsuits claim, stock prices fell and investors got stuck with losses.

“(Investors) are crazy; they were surprised,” said Reed Kathrein, a lawyer at Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, who pursues claims against all three producers.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Each of the companies refused to be interviewed for this story. Canopy and Aurora denied the allegations in short statements, while Hexo said only her lawyers reviewed the claims.

Producers drive green in love

These companies belonged to a number of Canadian cannabis companies that are listed on US stock exchanges and generate an enthusiasm from investors around the industry before and after Canada’s legalized pot.

“But when they reached obstacles, stock prices fell,” says Kevin LaCroix, a Cleveland lawyer who is not involved in any of the proposed class actions, but has followed the industry.

“It’s quite common in the United States, when a company experiences a significant drop in share price, opportunistic plaintiff lawyers will try to grasp this as an opportunity to try and make some money.”

Legal cases can cause uncertainty

Even if the lawsuits are unsuccessful, they can still present challenges for companies trying to capture investors, said Brad Poulos, a teacher at Ted Rogers School of Management at Ryerson University.

“Every time there is uncertainty about the future of a company, it will create uncertainty in the minds of shareholders,” Poulos said.

“Since the market determines the likelihood of a successful suit, it will be priced in the shares,” he said.

The cases against these three companies have caught the attention of at least nine law firms because of a feature of US law, Kathrein said. After an investor’s lawyer has filed a first lawsuit, they publish a notice that gives other investors 60 days to go to court to become the main applicant in the case.

“A beauty contest”

Law firms then issue press releases to seek investors in the hope that they can attract a client who becomes the claimant. One of the qualifications to become the main applicant is that they have suffered the largest number of alleged losses.

“It’s a beauty contest,” Kathrein said. “These press releases actually say,” Hey, I’m part of the beauty contest; select me. “

Hexo, based in Gatineau, Que., Is accused of not telling investors that it has inflated its sales figures through a process called channel stuffing, where retailers have to ship more products than they can sell. A court claims that Hexo did not tell investors that the reported cannabis stock was incorrect and that it was growing a pot in a facility in Ontario that was not properly licensed by Health Canada.

A class-action complaint filed with a New York court says that when Hexo announced in March 2019 that it was buying competing Newstrike Brands, the company said it was taking over the four production facilities from Newstrike. It also said it is “committed to achieving more than $ 400 million in net sales by 2020.”

But by October, the company withdrew that obligation after projecting that its 2019 net income would be between $ 46.5 million and $ 48.5 million. It blamed a slow rollout of stores in Canada, a delay in government approval for food and sheep and early signs of falling prices. Two weeks later, Hexo announced 200 layoffs.

In November, the company revealed that one of the facilities it acquired from Newstrike grew cannabis without proper federal approvals. A press release said the company heard of the problem in July, halted production and informed Health Canada.

“Taken together, Hexo has lost hundreds of millions of dollars in market capitalization as a result of these revelations,” the complaint says. “As a result of the unlawful acts and omissions of defendants, and the rapid decline in market value of the company’s securities, plaintiff and other group members have suffered significant losses and damage.”

According to the submission, anyone who has purchased Hexo shares on US exchanges can participate in the proposed class action between January 25 and November 15, 2019. In that period, Hexo’s shares fell by 65 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

In a short e-mail to CBC News, Hexo said it did not comment on disputes, but that its legal team was actively considering the issue.

A high bar for court cases

LaCroix, the Cleveland lawyer who is not involved in any of these claims, says that law firms that carry out cannabis actions must be high. It is not enough to claim that investors have lost money. Their lawyers must prove defendants and executives who were meant to mislead shareholders when they made the alleged false or misleading statements, a concept called scientist, he said.

“Scientist is meant to include not only the real intention, but reckless indifference or only total indifference about whether or not to mislead investors,” LaCroix said.

“That is often where shareholder-claimants fall short is that they do not plead enough for scientist.”

Kathrein, one of the lawyers who pursues class actions, said he would not be involved in the cases unless he was convinced that he could stand the scientist test.

“We don’t just rely on public facts,” he said. “We have investigators going out and trying to find witnesses who can link the information that they allegedly know, who link information to the senior executives.”

Dale Wilesack, senior manager, looks at cannabis seedlings at an Aurora Cannabis facility in Montreal in November 2017. The Edmonton company is confronted with claims that it exaggerated or overestimated the demand for its pot and produced too much, leading to oversupply. Aurora denies the allegations. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)

Aurora Cannabis from Edmonton is confronted with claims that the company exaggerated or overestimated the demand for its pot and produced too much, which led to oversupply. In November, Aurora said it stopped or postponed construction at production facilities in Denmark and Medicine Hat, Alta. It also reported disappointing financial results, including a 24 percent decrease in net income.

A few months later, the company told the media that it was selling a greenhouse in Exeter, Ont.

Another claim is that Aurora was not at the forefront of investors that it had not obtained the necessary approvals from the German authorities to use a particular growth method in that country. After a Marijuana Business Daily report revealed that German pharmacists were instructed to stop selling the medical jar from Aurora until there was a review, the lawsuit says, the company’s stock price fell.

“As a result of unlawful acts and omissions on the part of defendants, and the rapid decline in market value of company securities, plaintiffs and other group members have suffered significant losses and damages,” said the complaint filed in New York a week ago court.

Aurora shares dive

According to the submission, anyone who has purchased Aurora shares on US stock exchanges can participate in the proposed class action between October 23, 2018 and January 6, 2020. During that period, the shares of Aurora fell by 75 percent on the New York Stock Exchange, from $ 7.51 per share to $ 1.90.

Aurora denies the allegations.

“The company believes it has behaved in compliance with all relevant securities laws and refutes these claims,” ​​it said in a brief statement. “The company plans to pursue a full defense against these lawsuits.”

Awning shares were ‘artificially inflated’, claims claim

Canopy Growth, Canada’s largest pot producer, faces allegations that it has exaggerated or overestimated the potential market for its products in Canadian stores, leading to inventory write-downs and restructuring costs.

A class-action complaint says it’s in Smiths Falls, Ont. -based company has issued press releases that have led to legalization that it has expanded its production capacity to meet the growing demand for cannabis in Canada and the rest of the world.

“As a result of the dissemination of the aforementioned false and misleading reports, releases and public statements, the market price of Canopy securities was artificially inflated,” the complaint said.

In November 2019, the company reported lower-than-expected revenues and a loss of $ 374.6 million.

The then CEO Mark Zekulin told analysts at the time that the disappointing results were the result of a slow rollout of stores in Ontario, halving the potential Canadian market. He said that some provinces had delayed their purchases of cannabis due to high inventories, although Canopy shipments had increased in the most recent quarter.

Mark Zekulin was CEO of Canopy Growth when it reported disappointing financial results in November. He said that a slow rollout of stores was partly to blame. (Submitted by Canopy Growth)

Canopy’s share fell on the news.

Between 8 September 2017 and 13 November 2019 – the period covered by the proposed class action – the share price of Canopy on the New York stock exchange fell by more than a third, from $ 28.26 per share to $ 18.50.

When asked to comment on the allegations, Canopy referred to a November 2019 press release in which the company said it believes it has acted “in accordance with all relevant securities laws, and that the claims are unfounded.”

“The company plans to defend itself vigorously against such lawsuits.”

Court cases could drag

Kathrein, whose law firm is looking for the class actions, said the cases will start after deadlines to select the first plaintiffs that have expired from Monday. Ultimately, he believes that things are likely to be collapsed into one proposed class action for each of the three companies.

The defendant companies are likely to file motions to reject the case against them, Kathrein said. It can take months to debate those motions, which means they might not be resolved until the end of the year, if not later, he said.

If the lawsuits survive that phase, it could take years to find a solution through the courts, although both parties were able to reach an agreement.