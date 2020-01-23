Large Dutch pension funds meet the revised wealth rules before the reforms

All major Dutch pension funds were able to increase their assets to at least 90% of their commitments by the end of the year and avert the risk of cutbacks based on final figures.

In November, Minister of Social Affairs Wouter Koolmees took steps to ensure that most pension funds did not have to make cuts this year, two years before a complete overhaul of the system by lowering the critical floor from 100% to 90%.

The huge civil service fund ABP saw its coverage ratio rise to 97.8%, nearly seven percentage points higher than at the end of the third quarter.

The Zorg en Welzijn health fund increased its coverage to 99.2%, while the two large technology funds PMT and PME achieved 98.8% and 98.7%, respectively.

Without intervention, eight million retirees would have lower company pensions. Two major opposition parties had threatened to withdraw support for pension system reforms unless the minister took action.

The plan to transition to a new pension system is expected to be completed by the end of 2020 and the cabinet is expected to complete the legal framework for system reform by early 2022.

