Large Japanese companies expect 9.6% decline in earnings for 2019

Large Japanese companies, excluding those in the financial and utilities sectors, are expected to reduce combined net income by 9.6 percent for the 2019 fiscal year through March. This is due to the ongoing US-China trade conflict and the spread of the new corona virus SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. data showed Tuesday.

According to the brokerage firm, the manufacturing industry is expected to decline by a total of 16.1 percent, with a significant drop in profits of 70.3 percent for the steel sector, 31.5 percent for manufacturers of means of transport such as car manufacturers and 30 percent for machines.

Earnings between companies are likely to continue to decline as automakers are still unable to restart their factories in China and demand from overseas visitors to department stores is falling drastically due to the spread of the new deadly virus.

“We envisioned a scenario where the stock market will recover from the next quarter, but it seems that business results have not yet bottomed out,” said Hikaru Yasuda, strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Combined consolidated profit in the first three quarters from April decreased by 7 percent compared to the previous year. This comes from data based on earnings figures released on Monday for 492 companies, or 37 percent of all companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Their net profit was 7.65 trillion yen ($ 70 billion).

It is the second year in a row that companies have suffered a drop in profits from April to December. Many of them were affected by the US-China trade war and the increase in consumption tax in October.

The virus outbreak from China, which is fueling concerns about a slowdown in the global economy, should further reduce profits for the year ending March.

The trade crisis between the two largest economies in the world has had a massive impact on combined net manufacturing profits, which declined by 12.7 percent.

In the meantime, non-manufacturers remained stable with net profit up 1.2 percent, and the impact of the excise tax hike varied across industries.

The steel sector saw a significant drop in profits of 66.5 percent, while the machinery sector declined by 34 percent and transport equipment manufacturers by 31.8 percent.

While the real estate and services sectors saw an increase in net profit, the retail sector declined by 17.3 percent in luxury goods. The aviation industry also fell 23.7 percent.