Large jury to review charges in shootings with lethal proxy

EAST FELICIANA PARISH – Last October, 31-year-old Christopher Whitfield was killed after stealing food from a gas station. A large jury will decide on Tuesday whether the man who is accused of the fatal shot will be prosecuted.

The man who has been linked to the deadly shootout is Glenn Sims, a member of the East Feliciana community.

According to the investigators, Sims tried to arrest him after stealing food using a warning shot.

It is believed that Sims then ran to Whitfield and tried to snap his hoodie, but his gun went in Whitfield’s direction and hit and killed him on the scene.

After Whitfield’s death, the small community of Ethel was shaken.

Whitfield’s family and friends told WBRZ that the 31-year-old was suffering from a mental illness and was considered harmless by many in the community.

Attorney Ben Crump represents Whitfield’s family in court and told WBRZ that he hoped justice would prevail on behalf of Whitfield’s family.

“We want full justice,” said Crump. “Full justice for Christopher Whitfield. Not just criminal justice, we want civil justice. We want this sheriff’s office to be fully accountable for the law.”

District Attorney Sam D’aquilla says he is considering filing a second-degree murder charge against Sims.

In any case, the grand jury must decide whether to charge Sims.