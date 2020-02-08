Large quarantines are not a solution

NEW YORK – The new corona virus is spreading faster and faster, but inappropriate quarantines and travel bans can cause more chaos than the disease itself. The World Health Organization has a duty to protect human health, but also a duty to protect the world’s citizens from human rights violations or to protect unnecessary economic difficulties that can be caused by panic. So far, they have done a good job of finding this difficult balance.

WHO has advised against the far-reaching travel bans that some conservative US lawmakers want to impose on China when the outbreak began. The recent announcement that the United States will quarantine 195 people evacuated from Wuhan makes sense as long as people are kept in a safe and comfortable environment.

But going too far won’t solve the problem and may make it even worse. Amy Fairchild, dean at Ohio State University’s College of Public Health, said the mass quarantine backfired due to panic. For example, in 1892, people accused Jewish immigrants of the outbreak of typhoid and were rounded up and forced to live in tents on an island in the East River. The accumulation of sick people with healthy people only led to the disease spreading further.

It is even counterproductive for the Chinese to quarantine Wuhan like they tried because it is too late to contain the disease, says Eric Toner, a doctor and senior scientist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the Bloomberg School of Public health. Attempts at mass containment only let people want to flee.

The WHO also rightly advises against travel bans, says Toner. It is too late because the disease is already far from China. Travel bans now bring little benefit and a lot of economic damage.

The 2003 SARS outbreak is the most frequently cited predecessor to the current outbreak because it was caused by a corona virus and originated in China. Fairchild, who worked on WHO guidelines and wrote about the organization’s response to the outbreak, said it had resulted in the most extensive quarantines and travel restrictions in world history – perhaps too restrictive in retrospect. Around 30,000 people were quarantined in Canada.

Scientists believe that the current corona virus looks less deadly, but may be more contagious.

Fairchild hopes that health authorities will contain the disease in such a way that human rights are respected – for example, quarantine people at home and ensure that all detainees are in a safe environment with food and clean water. Quarantine compensation can also help, she says: by ensuring that people are not financially ruined by a quarantine, officials can promote compliance.

Quarantine is a scary word, says Rebecca Katz, director of the Center for Global Health Sciences and Security at Georgetown University. In the past, this has been done in a way that feels like a punishment, but when done correctly it should rather be seen as a duty of the jury – something that nobody wants to do but should do for the good of society.

According to Fairchild, tracking people’s contacts and tracking people who may have come into contact with known cases could help limit quarantine to those who are most likely to be affected by the disease. This could be considered a violation of privacy, but with such an outbreak, the benefits outweigh the damage.

However, quarantine decisions should be based on science, not politics or fear. During the 2014 Ebola outbreak, authorities did not have to quarantine a Maine nurse who had returned from treating patients in West Africa. She was locked up in a tent behind a New Jersey hospital, although she was never infected.

Virdian David Sanders of Purdue University gives this case as an example of panic because the chance that the nurse is contagious was close to zero. Ebola is transmitted by contact with body fluids from very sick patients or dead bodies, not from symptom-free people.

At the moment, the WHO is walking a fine line with limited and constantly changing information. There is still little understanding of how communicable or how deadly the virus is. Last October, Toner simulated a flu pandemic and a new type of coronavirus outbreak. He said they expected travel and trade breaks, limited supplies of medicines and medical supplies, economic and social consequences, and the spread of misinformation. “They turned out to be pretty correct.”

Following WHO recommendations can minimize these man-made problems. Panic and inappropriate responses to the virus are currently at risk of causing more disorders than the virus itself.

Science writer Faye Flam is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.