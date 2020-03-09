Large school basketball: Sectional semifinal previews and predictions

Regional engage in, complete of upsets and double-digit seeds advancing, is in excess of.

A stellar lineup with rematches and point out powers colliding highlight what should really be a pleasurable two times of sectional semifinal action. In this article is a preview of the best matchups.

Loyola (29-4) vs. Niles North (27-5), 6 p.m. Tuesday at Robert Morris

Can Niles North’s superior-scoring Aquan Smart (23.8 ppg) navigate and fix Loyola’s disciplined and stingy defense? In two regional wins last 7 days, coach Tom Livatino’s Ramblers held Elk Grove and Maine South to a merged 45 details.

Defense drives leading-seeded Loyola, but the offense is balanced with Bennett Kwiecinski, Jordan Kwiecinski, Matt Enghauser and Will Pujals all averaging among 9 and 12 details a game.

The select: Loyola 50, Niles North 47

Glenbrook South (29-4) vs. Evanston (28-4), 8 p.m. Tuesday at Robert Morris

These two Central Suburban League South powers break up during the common period, including Evanston profitable a late February matchup in extra time. Evanston juniors Blake Peters and Jaylin Gibson do some weighty lifting as the Wildkits can put points on the board. But Evanston should obtain a way to neutralize extremely-effective Dom Martinelli (26 ppg).

The decide on: Evanston 64, Glenbrook South 60

Bloom (28-5) vs. Marian Catholic (24-8), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bloom

There may not be a improved sectional environment than this showdown in Chicago Heights. But Bloom, loaded with its 5 Division I gamers, such as all-space choice Dante Maddox, Jr., already owns a pair of 17-stage wins in excess of Marian this time. The Blazing Trojans make it a clean sweep above talented Ahron Ulis & Firm.

The decide: Bloom 74, Marian Catholic 59

Stevenson vs. Zion-Benton, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Prospect

The major-seed, Stevenson, is a seasoned, veteran staff seeking to get its 2nd straight sectional title. The Patriots have presently taken care of convention foe Zion-Benton two times this season.

But the Zee-Bees keep on being harmful having won 7 of their final eight online games and pack a punch with the offensive abilities of Amar Aguillard (25 ppg) and athletic Damontae Taylor.

The pick: Stevenson 57, Zion-Benton 52

Morgan Park (21-9) vs. Hillcrest (23-8), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Thornridge

Hillcrest has been actively playing its greatest basketball of the period. The Hawks, led by a proficient junior team of 6-6 Julius Rollins, 6-5 Jakobi Heady and guard Mar’keise Irving, have won 10 of its previous 11 games.

Even so, it’s choose your poison with Morgan Park’s dynamic trio of superior-scoring Illinois recruit Adam Miller, athletic wing Brandon Weston and jet-quick place guard Marcus Watson.

The choose: Morgan Park 72, Hillcrest 63

Simeon (24-8) vs. Youthful (20-9), 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lyons

A couple of standard condition powers collide. Younger has a powerful tandem in Sunlight-Occasions Participant of the Yr D.J. Steward and Georgetown recruit Tyler Beard. Red-sizzling Simeon with 12 straight wins has its own dynamic duo in Jeremiah Williams and Ahamad Bynum. Anything less than a barnburner here would be a surprise.

The select: Simeon 67, Young 65

Thornton (31-1) vs. Homewood-Flossmoor (25-4) 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bloom

A monster south suburban showdown featuring two teams that are equally improved than anybody anticipated. A midseason struggle went Thornton’s way with the Wildcats winning 55-43. A couple of all-spot performers direct their respective groups: Thornton’s stat-sheet-stuffing D.J. Williams (12 ppg, 12 rpg, 4.4 apg) and H-F’s R.J. Ogom (15 ppg, 7 rpg).

The select: Thornton 58, Homewood-Flossmoor 55